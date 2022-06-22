Sewerage system to be improved: Ansari

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Wednesday said encroachments would be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as to improve the sewerage system

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Wednesday said encroachments would be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as to improve the sewerage system.

He said this while visiting different union councils of Sukkur city along with the officials of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) New Sukkur and other relevant departments here.

The administrator urged the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network.

Ansari also directed the TMA officials to complete all the necessary arrangements to cope with any untoward incident during the upcoming monsoon.