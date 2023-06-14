Sewerage water grown vegetable destroyed

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have destroyed sewerage water grown vegetables over 18 kanal area of land in a nearby locality.

According to PFA sources, a PFA team equipped with tractor visited the Khiyali area and destroyed sewage grown bitter gourds over 18 kanal land.

The vegetable was destroyed with the help of a tractor.

PFA Director General Raja Jehangir Anwar said that a ban had been put on the cultivation of sewerage water grown vegetables and strict action was being taken against the farmers on violation.