Sewerage water irks citizens, damages homes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) In a rallying display of unity, residents of Tibba Karimabad in Muzaffargarh voiced their grievances as sewage water breached homes, leading to the unfortunate demolition of two widows' residences.

The local citizens are faced with numerous problems due to sewerage water however Municipal Committee demonstrating negligence to resolve the issue, said Wazir Ahmed Mohana, while talking to media persons. The residents, including widows Kaniz Mai and widow Mushtaq, faced not only the intrusion of sewage but also the collapse of their houses.

The protestors informed that the sewerage scheme was approved but alleged misappropriation was done which resulted in sewerage crises in the area. The citizens demanded that Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh to take notice and address the dire situation promptly.