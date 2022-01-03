Sewing, embroidery center inaugurated for special people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairperson for Health Standing Committee Rabia Basri inaugurated the first sewing and embroidery center for differently abled people near Wazir Bagh Tanki here on Monday.

On the occasion, she handed over sewing machines to several physically challenged people. She said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to extend relief to the people and execute social welfare schemes.

She said that prime minister Imran Khan was aware of the problems of disable persons and the incumbent government had taken many effective measures for their welfare.

She said that the differently abled would be sewing clothes and doing embroidery work on vests, bags and clothes etc, adding the center would enable them to work and feed their children in a dignified manner.

On the occasion, Shakirullah, President Association for people with disabilities thanked Rabia Basri.