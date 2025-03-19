Sewing machines distributed among female students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The second sewing machine and certificate distribution ceremony among women was held at a handicraft school functioning under a social welfare society on Wednesday.

As many as 27 students were awarded with sewing machines, 15 with beauty parlor kits and 12 others were given certificates in dress making at Rafique Sarwari Handicraft School, Marzipura.

Deputy Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Madam Amina Alam was chief guest while the ceremony was presided over by a local philanthropist /President Society Haji Riaz Ahmed Ansari.

Assistant Director Social Welfare Abid Ali, President Nazria Pakistan Forum Mian Abdul Waheed, parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Deputy Director Madam Amna Alam commended the efforts of the society for its welfare and especially for making women skilled.

She said that providing technical training to the women as well as distribution of free sewing machines was a great effort and a good example of charity.