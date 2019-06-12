Sewing machines distributed in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Over 30 sewing machines were distributed in the Union Council Wazeer Abad, Shikarpur district on Wednesday.

Chief Coordination Officer (COO), Inter Global Human developmentSociety (IGHDS), Ms Keenjhar Nazeer distributed the sewing machines.