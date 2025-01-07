Open Menu

Sex Offender Gets 14-year Jail; Killer Awarded Death On Two Counts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Sex offender gets 14-year jail; killer awarded death on two counts

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judges on Tuesday awarded fourteen-year jail with Rs 1 million fine to a sex offender while in another case an accused was awarded the death sentence on two counts.

A district police spokesman, quoting prosecutors, said in a statement that ADSJ Tahir Khalil, deciding a case of city police station Muzaffargarh, awarded fourteen years imprisonment and Rs 1 million fine on a sex offender, Kaleemullah. The accused had assaulted a girl below the age of thirteen years.

Deciding a murder case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Kot Addu, Amanullah Khan, sentenced an accused Amir to death on two counts and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on him on each count.

The police spokesman said that DPO Syed Husnain Haidar commended the police investigators for their proficiency that resulted in the conviction of accused in the two cases.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Jail Fine Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Amanullah Khan Million

Recent Stories

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

5 seconds ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

10 minutes ago
 MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

25 minutes ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

55 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

55 minutes ago
 DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

1 hour ago
 95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hi ..

95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

1 hour ago
 Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old rec ..

Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil

2 hours ago
 Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations s ..

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodo ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan