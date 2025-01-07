Sex Offender Gets 14-year Jail; Killer Awarded Death On Two Counts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judges on Tuesday awarded fourteen-year jail with Rs 1 million fine to a sex offender while in another case an accused was awarded the death sentence on two counts.
A district police spokesman, quoting prosecutors, said in a statement that ADSJ Tahir Khalil, deciding a case of city police station Muzaffargarh, awarded fourteen years imprisonment and Rs 1 million fine on a sex offender, Kaleemullah. The accused had assaulted a girl below the age of thirteen years.
Deciding a murder case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Kot Addu, Amanullah Khan, sentenced an accused Amir to death on two counts and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on him on each count.
The police spokesman said that DPO Syed Husnain Haidar commended the police investigators for their proficiency that resulted in the conviction of accused in the two cases.
