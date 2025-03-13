Sexagenarian drowns in river Ravi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A sexagenarian man drowned in the river Ravi near Sheeraza Pattan in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that 60-year-old Amin Bashir was crossing river Ravi near Sheeraza Pattan when he drowned in the river water.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started operation, while the man is still missing in the river, he added.