Sexual abuse of girls at Kashana: Suspended superintendent says she was threatened by “some powerful”  

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2019) Afshan Latif, the suspended superintendent of Dar-ul-Aman known as Kashana Lahore, said on Wednesday that she and her family was threatened of dire consequences in the matter of girls’ sexual abuse and forced marraiges.

Talking to urdu Point, Afshan Latif said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the matter when she lodged complaint against the threats she faced at Kashana Lahore and for inquiry into the matter. She alleged that Ajmal Cheema, who was the minister of Baitul mall at that time, entered into Kashana, sat on her seat and threatened her of serious consequences if she did not stop raising voice for orphan girls. She said that she and her husband both were arrested by the police without any reason.

“I just raised voice for the orphan girls at Kashana Lahore as some powerful people wanted force marriages with these orphan girls,” said Afshan Latif.

Afshan Latif, who is now suspended, said that she was made victimized for raising voice for the orphan girls. DG Afshan Kiran Imtiaz was the officer who gave her one month time to arrange ceremony for forced marriages.

“The girls are just 15 to 17 years old and they are still studying and not capable of marriage at this age,” Afshan said.

She said she would continue to raise voice for these girls. “I was humiliated and harassed by some ministers but I raised voice and now being victimized,” she further said.

Last week, she revealed about her arrest through a video message that went viral on social media. The orphan girls standing around Superintendent Afshan Latif were seen crying at the time of her arrest. Her husband was also taken into custody.

In another video that also went viral on social media, Afshan Latif was looking much terrified. She said: “Nobody from the government came to look into matter despite repeated requests and messages. Police broke down the lock of the entry gate and there is still lock on the inside gate. There are rumors about my arrest. Once again these people are making victory, abolishing the evidence. Please spread my message to maximum extent as there is possibility that I won’t be able to give any message in future. I don’t know what will happen, where they will take me and what they will do,”.