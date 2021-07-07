UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sexual Assault Case: Court Confirms Interim Bail Of Mufti Azizur Rehman's Sons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Sexual assault case: court confirms interim bail of Mufti Azizur Rehman's sons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday confirmed interim bail of three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman in a Madrasa student sexual assault case.

The court directed the trio to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem heard the bail applications of Latifur Rehman, Waseemur Rehman and Wasiur Rehman. They also appeared before the court on expiry of their interim bail.

The court heard arguments of the counsel for parties during the proceedings and reserved its verdict for a short time. Later, the court confirmed the interim bail of the sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman.

The petitioners had argued that the police had registered a sexual assault and criminal intimidation case against Mufti Rehman and others. They submitted that the police had also nominated various unknown persons on charges of criminal intimidation in the matter and it was feared that police might arrest them. The petitioners submitted that they did not have a link with the case and pleaded with the court for grant of bail to them.

The North Cantonment police had, on June 17, registered a case under charges of sexual assaultand criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman and others.

Related Topics

Police Student June Criminals Mufti Court

Recent Stories

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

3 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

48 minutes ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

48 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.