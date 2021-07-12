Sexual assault case: Court extends judicial remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman for another 14-day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Monday extended judicial remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman, involved in a sexual assault case, for another 14-day.

The jail authorities produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Rana Arshad Ali, at Cantt Courts, on expiry of his judicial remand.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor submitted a report about case challan in compliance with previous court directions.

The court was apprised that the challan was being prepared and it would soon be filed.

At this, the court extended judicial remand of the accused for another 14-day and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

The court directed police authorities for filing the case challan as soon as possible.

North Cantonment police had registered a case against Mufti Rehman for sexuallyassaulting one of his students after a harrowing video clip of him was widely sharedon social media.