UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sexual Assault Case: Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Mufti Azizur Rehman For Another 14-day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sexual assault case: Court extends judicial remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman for another 14-day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Monday extended judicial remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman, involved in a sexual assault case, for another 14-day.

The jail authorities produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Rana Arshad Ali, at Cantt Courts, on expiry of his judicial remand.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor submitted a report about case challan in compliance with previous court directions.

The court was apprised that the challan was being prepared and it would soon be filed.

At this, the court extended judicial remand of the accused for another 14-day and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

The court directed police authorities for filing the case challan as soon as possible.

North Cantonment police had registered a case against Mufti Rehman for sexuallyassaulting one of his students after a harrowing video clip of him was widely sharedon social media.

Related Topics

Police Jail Social Media Arshad Ali Mufti Court

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

1 hour ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

2 hours ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

2 hours ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.