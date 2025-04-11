Open Menu

Sexual Assault Culprit Sentenced To 10-year Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A local landlord, who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint under the pretense of offering help, has been sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Police Station Nawan Shehar, Kabirwala. The victim, identified as K, had approached the landlord, Sajid Hussain Gardezi, a resident of Mauza Silarwain, for financial assistance. Instead, she was subjected to sexual assault at gunpoint.

An FIR (No. 383/22) was registered on July 17, 2022, under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Nawan Shehar Police Station.

The accused was presented before the court of Additional Sessions Juste Saeed Ahmed Mukhtar.

After hearing detailed arguments presented by the victim's counsel, Advocate Pirzada Imran Haider Nayer, the court found Sajid Shah guilty of the crime. The additional sessions judge awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed Rs. 100,000 fine. The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation to the victim.

