Flouting the norms of justice, Deputy Executive Director of Polyclinic has issued show cause notice to the female employees for filing complaint of sexual harassment against his fellow deputy executive director

Certain female employees of polyclinic have filed complaint against deputy executive director Farooq Akhtar accusing him of sexually harassing them.Deputy Director Executive Dr Aman Ullah who is not only involved in medicine scandal but he is alleged to have received million of rupees from Polyclinic for his transplant has issued show cause notices to the female employees who have lodged complaint in order to save his fellow deputy executive director.Through show cause notice it has been said that the complainants ( female employees) have leveled charges against a highly gentle man.It has been stated in the show cause notice served on Aya of hospital that as she has leveled vicious charges against deputy executive director Dr Farooq and has maligned supervisor and security incharge therefore, legal proceedings is being initiated against her.

" Notice is being issued to you under service act.",It is pertinent to mention here that over 30 female employees of polyclinic with their Names, address, phone number, thumb impressions and signatures had sent an application to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.They stated in the application that deputy executive director Dr Farooq is a psycho case who cares for no office decorum and abuses female staff while talking to them.

When some female goes to washroom during duty hours he chases her and says he has come there to check where she is going.

It was further alleged in the application that the said officer calls female employees in his office in the evening and those who yield give in to his demand, no action is taken against them and those who refuse to be seduced their salary is deducted and they are transferred.Sources said these female employees were forced through security Incharge and supervisor to withdraw their statements.

Some female employees retracted their statement and those who did not do so were not summoned in inquiry committee. Inquiry was completed by calling those female employees who had withdrawn their statements.

Those who had not withdrawn their statements were issued notices.Sources said the deputy executive director who has issued notices is himself allegedly involved in corruption. Under him, tenders are offered allegedly for purchase of spurious and sub standard medicines.

In the name of decoration , contracts of millions of rupees were awarded to blue eyed contractors and sub standard goods were supplied to poly clinic.Deputy executive director Dr Aman Ullah has given the charge of purchase office to his favorite accounts officer so that no report is leaked out that which tender has been offered at what rate to whom.Sources said that the said accounts officer has also been promoted illegally.It may be added that grade 19 officer has been given charge of grade-21 officer who has come there on deputation from Punjab government.

He is going to retire on December 1o but health ministry has issued his notification for three years illegally.