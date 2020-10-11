SEZ to be established along Sialkot-Lahore Motorway

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) ::Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) president Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said on Sunday that Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would be established along Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

Talking to APP, he said the SEZ would be of high significance to explore the business potential of region which would be helpful in accelerating the economic development.

The SEZ would open up a new era of development and provide employment opportunities in golden triangle (Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat), he added.

He said that Sialkot exporters were contributing to strengthen the national economy by earning foreign exchange of US $ 2.5 billion annually.

The SCCI president said that adequate efforts were being made to resolve the problems of Sialkot business community on top priority.