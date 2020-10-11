UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEZ To Be Established Along Sialkot-Lahore Motorway

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

SEZ to be established along Sialkot-Lahore Motorway

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) ::Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) president Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said on Sunday that Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would be established along Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

Talking to APP, he said the SEZ would be of high significance to explore the business potential of region which would be helpful in accelerating the economic development.

The SEZ would open up a new era of development and provide employment opportunities in golden triangle (Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat), he added.

He said that Sialkot exporters were contributing to strengthen the national economy by earning foreign exchange of US $ 2.5 billion annually.

The SCCI president said that adequate efforts were being made to resolve the problems of Sialkot business community on top priority.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Motorway Gujrat Gujranwala Sialkot Chamber Sunday Gold Commerce Industry Top Billion Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Smooth transfer of power in Kuwait unde ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.93 million, d ..

12 hours ago

International Humanitarian City, International Fed ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.