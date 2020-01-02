UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEZs To Change Fate Of People: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:14 PM

SEZs to change fate of people: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 10 special economic zones (SEZs) would be set up in different areas that would change the fate of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 10 special economic zones (SEZs) would be set up in different areas that would change the fate of people.

He said that the SEZs in Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur would help improve the conditions of the areas.

Talking to provincial ministers and MPAs, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Punjab would become a hub of trade and economic activities with the steps being taken by the government.

The government wanted to provide the best facilities to people and the philosophy of composite development was being ensured, he added.

Provincial ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Sardar Asif Nakai, Malik Asad Khokhar, Col (retd) Muhammad Anwar, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Ajmal Cheema and MPAs Sardar Talib Nakai, Sardar Sibtain Khan, Malik Saleem Labar, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Abida Raja, Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Farhat Farooq and others met the CM.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Vehari Jamshed Hub Government Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Country’s citizens the focus of policies, develo ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews progress on OLMT pro ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking measures for promotion of higher educa ..

2 minutes ago

KSA Foreign Minister Receives OIC Secretary Genera ..

39 minutes ago

Sixteen suspects died in police custody during PTI ..

2 minutes ago

"New Peshawar Old Charm" Plan for Revival of Pesha ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.