SEZs to change fate of people: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 10 special economic zones (SEZs) would be set up in different areas that would change the fate of people.

He said that the SEZs in Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur would help improve the conditions of the areas.

Talking to provincial ministers and MPAs, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Punjab would become a hub of trade and economic activities with the steps being taken by the government.

The government wanted to provide the best facilities to people and the philosophy of composite development was being ensured, he added.

Provincial ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Sardar Asif Nakai, Malik Asad Khokhar, Col (retd) Muhammad Anwar, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Ajmal Cheema and MPAs Sardar Talib Nakai, Sardar Sibtain Khan, Malik Saleem Labar, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Abida Raja, Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Farhat Farooq and others met the CM.