SFA advices businessmen to obtain license before end of current month

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Food Authority has advised to all those businessmen who related with food industry to obtain food licenses before the end of current month as the authority decided to launch massive campaign against defaulters from April 2020.

This advice has been announced by the Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Sindh Imran Khawaja while addressing Daal (Pulses) mill owners here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here on Wednesday.

He said that Sindh Food Authority was formed in 2016 and since then efforts are being made to ensure provision of save, clean and hygienic food to consumers.

The mill owners should restrict their managerial staff to make the mills/factories clean and standardized, he said and added that in case of violation of set standards, legal action will be taken against defaulters.

He also called upon the mill owners to avoid such food colours which have been restricted by Sindh Food Authority. The mill owners can use such food colour which are not harmful for the health of the people, however, obtaining chemical analyzer certificate is essential, he added.

Earlier, the President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana briefed the Deputy Director SFA about the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.