SFA begins registration of pre-packed food brands from May 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General, Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that SFA has decided to start the registration process of food products/brands of all pre-packed food items from May 15 to make authority fully functional.

Those, who do not get their products registered under SFA, will face legal action under SFA Act 2016, rules, laws, and regulations. This he said while visiting Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) headquarters.

DG SFA had a meeting with Director Quality Control Center (QCC) Dr. Tahira Zaheer and other officers.

On the occasion, Director SFA Masood Bhutto, Director Technical Ahmed Ali Shaikh and Dr. Seema Ashraf were also present.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues related to Food Products Brand Registration and joint working with PSQCA.

DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain further said that SFA would work in various sectors in collaboration with Federal food authority to provide better food items to the people of Sindh.

During the meeting, it was also decided that officials of SFA would be allowed to utilize lab of QCC for the purpose.