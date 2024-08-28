SFA busts a factory making oil from animal corpses, offal

Sindh Food Authority, in an operation in Korangi on Wednesday, busted a factory making unhealthy oil from animal corpses and offal and recovered 21400 liters of oil harmful for human consumption

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Sindh food Authority, in an operation in Korangi on Wednesday, busted a factory making unhealthy oil from animal corpses and offal and recovered 21400 liters of oil harmful for human consumption.

The DG Food Authority Muzzamil Halepoto, in a statement issued here, informed that the SFA team led by ADG Bilawal Abro conducted a grand operation against the oil factory located in Korangi Industrial Area.

The team recovered the organs, skins and offal of dead animals at the site which were being used to make oil, the DG stated adding that the team demolished the production units and drained off about 21400 liters of oil while further legal action was in process.

The DG Food Authority further said that oil harmful to human health was being supplied to hotels and shops. He urged the people to identify such heinous crimes and the authority will take immediate action against the elements involved.