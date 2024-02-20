SFA Collects Samples From Bhains Colony To Check Milk Quality
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM
Sindh Food Authority (SFA), team led by Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain, on Tuesday, visited Bhains colony of Karachi and inspected cattle yards to review the hygienic condition of the milk being supplied in the area
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Sindh Food Authority (SFA), team led by Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain, on Tuesday, visited Bhains colony of Karachi and inspected cattle yards to review the hygienic condition of the milk being supplied in the area.
The SFA team collected over 100 samples of milk from different dairy farms and cattle yards of Bhains colony
and later, the samples were sent to food testing laboratory of Karachi University for analysis, said a statement issued here.
Office bearers of the Dairy and Cattle Farms Association were also accompanied by Sindh Food Authority team during
the visit.
The SFA issued notices to owners of various cattle yards and they were also warned of action as per the SFA Act on failure to improve hygiene and sanitation conditions at their dairy farms and cattle yards.
Agha Fakhar Hussain, speaking on the occasion said that SFA was working vigorously to ensure the supply of chemical-free pure milk to citizens across the province. He warned strict action against the vendors found involved in selling sub-standard milk.
Recent Stories
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO
Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items
Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bi ..
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop5 minutes ago
-
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal5 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 265 minutes ago
-
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO5 minutes ago
-
Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items5 minutes ago
-
Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bill 20245 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail1 hour ago
-
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock2 hours ago
-
Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores2 hours ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan2 hours ago