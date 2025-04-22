KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The 16th Consumer Food Safety and Quality Conference was held at the Islamic Chamber of Commerce here.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Food Abdul Jabbar Khan was the chief guest of the event. Addressing the Conference, he said that the Primary aim of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) is to ensure the provision of safe and internationally standardized food to the people of the Sindh province.

He said that samples of loose tea and loose oil from various markets in Karachi have been sent to the laboratory for testing. Abdul Jabbar Khan said that if any food manufacturing, selling entity, hotel, restaurant, street vendor, milk shop, or sweet shop was found violating the law, they will face penalties, legal action, and their businesses may be sealed.

This time the Food Department is taking a unique approach. A "thumbs up" shield is being prepared to recognize and encourage businesses that are performing well, he added.

The SACM said that he would soon discuss with the Chief Minister the establishment of a Sindh Food Authority force and uniforms for officers and field staff. In line with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Chief Minister of Sindh.

He said that efforts were being made to strengthen the institution. Very soon, a strong and effective organization will be in front of the public. The aim is to make the Sindh Food Authority a model and autonomous institution.

Jabbar emphasized that gaining the trust of consumers is the true success. Selling fake, substandard, and harmful food items is not only a personal loss but a national one. He stressed the need to register and license all hotels, restaurants, and food-related businesses in Sindh. So far, nearly 13,000 hotels, restaurants, and shops in Sindh have been licensed.

Congratulating the Consumer Association of Pakistan on organizing a successful conference, he praised them for their excellent work.

Abdul Jabbar Khan further explained that food safety means adopting modern and safe methods at all stages of food preparation, processing, storage, and distribution to avoid the risk of foodborne illnesses. Food safety is not just a regulation, it is a fundamental pillar of our public health, economy, and social welfare.

Other speakers at the conference included Asif Jan Siddiqui, Director General Sindh Food Authority; Kokab Iqbal, Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistanand others.