SFA Cracks Down Against Adulterated Milk Sellers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Sindh food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad along with the local administration conducted a joint operation against vendors selling adulterated milk in Qasimabad.

Teams supervised by Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Fida Hussain Khoso, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehwish Aijaz inspected multiple dairies during the operation.

According to the details, during this operation 50 liters of unhealthy milk of Sindh milk dairy was discarded and a fine of 50 thousand rupees was imposed on the dairy, Nagori dairy was sealed and its owner Jahanzeb was detained, while Shaheen dairy was fined 20,000 rupees for poor hygiene conditions.

Police personnel were also present during this.

The Deputy Director SFA Fida Hussain Khoso expressed determination that the crackdown against vendors selling adulterated milk will continue.

