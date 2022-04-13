SFA cracks down continue on counterfeit spices in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority operation against counterfeit spices in Peshawar continued and large quantities of bran mixture seized from two spice units during an operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority operation against counterfeit spices in Peshawar continued and large quantities of bran mixture seized from two spice units during an operation.

This was stated by an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority while talking to the media men soon after conducting the operation.

He said, on the directives of the Director General Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the spices factories near Charsadda Road and Bakhshi Bridge were raided wherein large quantities of bran mixture seized from two spice units.

He said, 2000 kg mixed spices and sacks of bran recovered from concerned units wherein sanitation situation in units found to be very poor, both units were sealed by the officials of the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These units, he said, were supplying unhealthy spices in different parts of the city. He said Food Safety Authority officials are working hard to ensure quality of food items during the Holy month of Ramadan. He said citizens should contact Toll Free in case of food related complaints to DG Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.