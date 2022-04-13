UrduPoint.com

SFA Cracks Down Continue On Counterfeit Spices In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

SFA cracks down continue on counterfeit spices in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority operation against counterfeit spices in Peshawar continued and large quantities of bran mixture seized from two spice units during an operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority operation against counterfeit spices in Peshawar continued and large quantities of bran mixture seized from two spice units during an operation.

This was stated by an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority while talking to the media men soon after conducting the operation.

He said, on the directives of the Director General Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the spices factories near Charsadda Road and Bakhshi Bridge were raided wherein large quantities of bran mixture seized from two spice units.

He said, 2000 kg mixed spices and sacks of bran recovered from concerned units wherein sanitation situation in units found to be very poor, both units were sealed by the officials of the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These units, he said, were supplying unhealthy spices in different parts of the city. He said Food Safety Authority officials are working hard to ensure quality of food items during the Holy month of Ramadan. He said citizens should contact Toll Free in case of food related complaints to DG Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Road Charsadda Media From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Andrew McDonald appointed as full-time Australia m ..

Andrew McDonald appointed as full-time Australia men's coach

9 minutes ago
 DC for public awareness to prevent dengue

DC for public awareness to prevent dengue

16 minutes ago
 FGEHA for providing modern residential facilities ..

FGEHA for providing modern residential facilities to employees

17 minutes ago
 Former Pakistan spinner Muhammad Hussain passes aw ..

Former Pakistan spinner Muhammad Hussain passes away

21 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 67

19 minutes ago
 Chenab Express train restored

Chenab Express train restored

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.