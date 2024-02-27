Open Menu

SFA Decides To Launch Awareness Campaign On Hygiene Principles

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has decided to launch a mass awareness campaign to create awareness in collaboration with Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP), a European Union Funded Project, implemented by International Trade Centre, on hygiene principles

The decision to launch the awareness campaign was taken in a meeting chaired by Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain at a hotel here on Tuesday.

Office bearers of International Trade Center Saqib Ali Khan Policy and Governance Advisor, Aliyya Communication Advisor, Umer Tarar ITC consultant and others were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain said that the aim of the awareness campaign was to provide awareness among the general public about the principles of hygiene and balanced diet.

He added, ' All possible means of communication will be used to make the awareness campaign successful and achieve its goals'.

Agha Fakhar Hussain said that all relevant stakeholders would also be taken on board in this campaign.

A comprehensive awareness about food safety would be provided to the people associated with the food items business and to the general public as well.

Office bearers of ITC (GRASP) assured Agha Fakhar Hussain of their full support for the success of the awareness campaign.

