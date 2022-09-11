UrduPoint.com

SFA Delegation Visits PFA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) made a study visit to Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and met with senior officers of Punjab Food Authority.

The purpose of the visit was to review the steps taken in Punjab to check food items, hygiene and other steps taken under the Punjab Food Authority, said the statement released here on Sunday.

The delegation included Dr. Ahmed Ali Sheikh, Dr.

Seema Ashraf Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq and Danish Ashraf.

They visited various laboratories established under PFA and appreciated the work done there.

Officers of PFA have expressed their happiness on the arrival of officers of SFA and expressed hope that the officers of both provinces will get to learn a lot from this kind of bilateral study visits, while the officers of Sindh Food Authority also thanked the officers of Punjab Food Authority for providing good hospitality and detailed briefing.

