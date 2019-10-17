UrduPoint.com
SFA Denies False News On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:24 PM

SFA denies false news on social media

Food Authority on Thursday refuted the fake, false and fabricated news spread on social media regarding "haram" meat of cat and donkey was found at the different restaurants and eateries during one of its inspections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Food Authority on Thursday refuted the fake, false and fabricated news spread on social media regarding "haram" meat of cat and donkey was found at the different restaurants and eateries during one of its inspections.

Talking to a private news channel a spokesperson of SFA said the a segment of society continuously misleading the public to harm one of the major industries of the country.

"The authority had not gone to inspect the mentioned eatery as the cantonment areas did not fall in the authority's jurisdiction, but it was visited by the City Cantonment board a few days ago and was temporarily sealed for keeping unhygienic environment, but was not sealed for the reason being projected on social media," he stated.

Now the court has assigned to look after the cantonment areas as well, he said.

During the last 16 months the Sindh Food Authority has inspected around 11000 different food outlets out of them around 76 were sealed temporarily, he mentioned.

In near future the citizens of Karachi will see the huge difference and will appreciate our efforts certainly, he said.

