SFA discards 700 liters adulterated milk

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A team of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) led by Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso during a raid, has discarded 700 liters of substandard milk which was being transported from Dadu to Hyderabad.

The Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso said that strict action was being carried out on the directives of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain.

He warned the traders selling adulterated food items to avoid using illegal tactics otherwise stringent action would be taken against violators under Sindh Food Authority Act.