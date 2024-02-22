SFA Distributes Food Licenses
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 06:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Sindh Food Authority (SFA), distributed food licenses to the business community engaged in food businesses in a ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner's office Khandkot – Kashmore.
Director SFA Masood Bhutto along with Deputy Commissioner Ameer Fazal Awasi distributed food licenses, said a statement issued here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion Director SFA Masood Bhutto said that on directives of DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, SFA has been made more effective at the district level across the province and now SFA teams will conduct regular inspections in district Kashmore.
He said that a food testing laboratory would also be established in district Kashmore in a month to check food items quality from Punjab as it was a border district.
On this occasion, the business community assured their full cooperation to the Sindh Food Authority.
