SFA Ensures Provision Of Hygiene Food To People Of Sindh: DG SFA Agha Fakhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Director General (DG) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha fakhar has said that the aim of establishing the authority is to ensure hygiene food items to the people of Sindh and in this regard on regular basis our monitoring teams visit restaurants, bakeries, manufacturing plants & all other related places to ensure that healthy food items are being supplied/ manufactured there

This he said as a key speaker in a workshop on Edible Oil Fortification jointly organized by Nutrition International, Sindh Food Authority & Pakistan Vanaspati manufacturers association here at a local hotel.

The purpose of workshop is to engage Sindh Food Authority, Food department, health department, PSQCA and other officials from government and Nutrition International to discuss the importance of fortification of vitamin A & D of edible oil and also sensitize and seek support from all the major stakeholders for a sustainable progress on fortification and reduce micro nutrient deficiencies.

Agha fakhar said that SFA ensured quality of food items being supplied to markets as part of its duties. The SFA van was used to check food items under relevant food safety standards and rules.

