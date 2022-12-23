UrduPoint.com

SFA Fines Food Outlets For Poor Hygiene

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SFA fines food outlets for poor hygiene

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A team of Sindh Food Authority on Friday conducted raids on different food outlets in District West and imposed fines for poor hygiene practices.

The raids were conducted on directives of Director General Sindh Food Authority, Imran Bhatti, on milk shops, bakeries and restaurants in Baldia and Saeedabad area by Deputy Director West Bashir Khan along with the SFA team and mobile food testing laboratory, said a statement issued here.

The deputy director imposed fines on food outlets for failure in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness.

He also warned that there would be no compromise on hygiene rules and strict action will be taken against those who violate the Sindh Food Authority Act.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Mobile Baldia Saeedabad

Recent Stories

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

20 minutes ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

55 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

2 hours ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

2 hours ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.