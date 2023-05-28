UrduPoint.com

SFA Fines Rs 0.3 Mln On Restaurants, Bakeries Over Poor Cleanliness Conditions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A joint team comprising of Sindh Food Authority officials and students of Karachi University visited more than 30 restaurants, bakeries and other food centres and imposed a fine of Rs 300000 on restaurants, and bakeries over poor cleanliness conditions.

The joint team was formed on special directives of the Director General, Sindh Food Authority, Agha Fakhar Hussain.

The team asked these restaurants, bakeries and other food centres to get license from SFA within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Agha Fakhar Hussain had said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food.

