SFA, Halal Food teams visit different areas, check quality of food

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The teams of the Food Safety and Halal Food Authorities visited different areas and checked poultry, bakeries, groceries, flour and hotels to ensure quality of food besides meeting norms of hygiene.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Orakzai Khalid Khan while talking to the media during his visit to inspect different units. He said DG Halal Food Safety Authorities Shahrukh Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Khalid have issued directives to take immediate action against through involved in selling unhealthy food.

The Food Authorities team inspected 32 different units under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Khalid Afridi. Poultry, bakeries, groceries, flour and hotels, etc were checked and issued on the spot warning to the people involved in unhealthy food.

Those who did not meet the hygiene norms and standards were warned and notices were issued for improvement as well as timely improvement.

During the inspection, more than 600 kg of bakery items including beverages, edible dyes used in bakery processing and Chinese salt, etc were removed due to non-standardization and infiltration of cockroaches.

An awareness session on Food Safety, quality, hygiene and prohibited items was also conducted on the occasion to ensure the supply of food items to the people in accordance with the standards of hygiene and set standard food by the Halal Food Authority.