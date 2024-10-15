Open Menu

SFA Holds Awareness Rally On World Food Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

SFA holds awareness rally on world food day

In observance of World Food Day, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Hyderabad, organized an awareness rally from the SSP Office to the Hyderabad Press Club

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) In observance of World Food Day, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Hyderabad, organized an awareness rally from the SSP Office to the Hyderabad Press Club.

The rally was led by Deputy Director Food Hyderabad Faisal Ali Soomro, aiming to raise public awareness about food safety and nutritional standards.

Talking to the media, Soomro said that the Sindh Food Authority wanted to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food and drink to the public. Heavy fines were being imposed on the factories and shopkeepers who prepare and sell unhygienic food items.

He further said that in this regard, Director General SFA, Muzamil Hussain Halepoto had issued clear instructions that strict action will be taken against elements playing with human lives.

In response to a question, he said that people should file complaints on the Sindh Food Authority website about substandard items so that we can give a better and healthy life to our future generations.

He said that the authority will issue licenses to all the food and beverage factories according to the standard guidelines of healthy food items, and their license will be canceled in case of violation.

He further added that SFA was establishing modern laboratories for the convenience of the public to test food items, and in this regard, initially a modern lab had been established at Jamshoro, where samples of milk, water and other items can be tested.

Related Topics

Sindh World Water Hyderabad Jamshoro Media All From

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

14 minutes ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

4 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

10 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

10 minutes ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

53 minutes ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

32 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

32 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

32 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

32 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

32 minutes ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan