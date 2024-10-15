SFA Holds Awareness Rally On World Food Day
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
In observance of World Food Day, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Hyderabad, organized an awareness rally from the SSP Office to the Hyderabad Press Club
The rally was led by Deputy Director Food Hyderabad Faisal Ali Soomro, aiming to raise public awareness about food safety and nutritional standards.
Talking to the media, Soomro said that the Sindh Food Authority wanted to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food and drink to the public. Heavy fines were being imposed on the factories and shopkeepers who prepare and sell unhygienic food items.
He further said that in this regard, Director General SFA, Muzamil Hussain Halepoto had issued clear instructions that strict action will be taken against elements playing with human lives.
In response to a question, he said that people should file complaints on the Sindh Food Authority website about substandard items so that we can give a better and healthy life to our future generations.
He said that the authority will issue licenses to all the food and beverage factories according to the standard guidelines of healthy food items, and their license will be canceled in case of violation.
He further added that SFA was establishing modern laboratories for the convenience of the public to test food items, and in this regard, initially a modern lab had been established at Jamshoro, where samples of milk, water and other items can be tested.
