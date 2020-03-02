SFA holds diversity training camps for interfaith communities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Service for All (SFA) Welfare Society Monday organized the second three-day diversity training camps, titled "Hum Sub Ka Pakistan" to initiate inter-faith collaboration for promoting tolerance, equity, public welfare and development among the masses belonging to different religions and socioeconomic groups.

Both the camps were attended by faculty members and students of Bahawalpur Islamia University and Madaras or Informal Schools of Bahawalpur, besides community members of five selected union councils, a press release said.

The participants represented diverse religions, sects, schools of thought and economic groups.

The main aim of holding these camps was to create social harmony, tolerance and mutual acceptance among the participants.

The 1st training camp was held from 21st to 23rd February and the 2nd camp was held from 28th February to 2nd March 2020.

Sadiqa, a seasoned trainer, conducted the training sessions in a professional and interactive manner.

Project Director Arslan Ayaz and Senior Programme Manager of SFA, Lt Col (R) Waseem Hashmi attended both the camps.

Arslan said founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had regarded the minorities as essential component of freedom struggle and white strip in the Pakistani flag represented minorities.

He said all minorities enjoy all freedom and human rights and there were no restrictions on their religious performances and social activities.

"In Pakistan, all minorities are fully represented in national institutions like Parliament, judiciary, armed forces and all government departments." Speaking at the occasion, Lt Col (R) Waseem Hashmi said we want such a Pakistan, where people representing various schools of thought and religions co-exist peacefully on the basis of equality and mutual respect. "We all have to join hands to eradicate lack of tolerance and extremism from our society." The participants of both the workshops showed a great respect for each other's 'beliefs and expressed their solidarity by making human chain, holding each other's hands.

Both the trainings especially focused on the planning and implementation of welfare-oriented social action projects (SAPs).

They pledged to implement similar SAPs in their respective areas in collaboration with SFA and also on self help basis.

In order to make it a success people from all walks of life and locals would be encouraged to participate in these SAPs.