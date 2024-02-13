SFA Imparting Training To Food Handlers In Food Safety, Hygiene: Agha Fakhar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 11:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain on Tuesday said that SFA was imparting training to food handlers in food safety and hygiene principles and gradually bringing the food businesses under the ambit of the authority's legal framework.
The DG SFA was addressing the certificate distribution ceremony held here at a local hotel to award certificates to staff members of the hotel on completion of their training.
Agha Fakhar said that SFA was imparting training to food handlers and staff members of food outlets from small restaurants to five-star hotels to sensitize them about food safety and hygiene principles.
He further said that in the first phase, Sindh Food Authority was providing training to food handlers and in the next phase, the authority will work on a self-assessment program.
General Manager Movenpick, Khurram Awan thanked the DG Sindh Food Authority for providing training to the staff of the hotel and expressed hope that the SFA would continue its cooperation in training the staff.
