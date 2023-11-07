Open Menu

SFA Imposes Fine On Seafood Restaurant

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Sindh Food Authority, Tuesday, imposed a fine of Rs. 200,000 on Rashid Seafood Restaurant in Kemari on violation of hygiene standards and poor sanitation situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Sindh Food Authority, Tuesday, imposed a fine of Rs. 200,000 on Rashid Seafood Restaurant in Kemari on violation of hygiene standards and poor sanitation situation.

A SFA team under the supervision of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, conducted an operation in Kemari.

Deputy Director District Kemari Bashir Khan, food testing laboratory and a police officials were also accompanied with the SFA team, said a statement issued here.

DG Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain, speaking at the occasion, said that the people engaged in the business of food and beverages must follow the rules of hygiene. SFA would take indiscriminate action against those who violate the rules of hygiene, he warned.

