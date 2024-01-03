Open Menu

SFA Inspects Bakery, Impose Fine Rs 35000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SFA inspects bakery, impose fine Rs 35000

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) On the directives of Director General food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain and Deputy Director Fida Hussain, a team visited a famous bakery in Latifabad and imposed a fine of Rs 35000 for violation of SOPs.

Director General Food Authority in a statement said that Sindh Food Authority would not compromise on measures for the preservation of health.

He warned shopkeepers to strictly follow SOPs issued by the Sindh Food Authority.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Fine

Recent Stories

Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

5 minutes ago
 An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sk ..

An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sky Li: Let’s Make it real

8 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

1 hour ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

2 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

2 hours ago
PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

4 hours ago
 Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

4 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan