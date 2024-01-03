SFA inspects bakery, impose fine Rs 35000

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) On the directives of Director General food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain and Deputy Director Fida Hussain, a team visited a famous bakery in Latifabad and imposed a fine of Rs 35000 for violation of SOPs.

Director General Food Authority in a statement said that Sindh Food Authority would not compromise on measures for the preservation of health.

He warned shopkeepers to strictly follow SOPs issued by the Sindh Food Authority.

