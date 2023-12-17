Open Menu

SFA Inspects Paradise Bakery, Fines Over Rs0.2m

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) A Sindh food Authority (SFA) team Sunday conducted a surprise visit of the Paradise Bakery Gulzar Hijri and imposed a fine of Rs0.2.5m on the Paradise Bakery located in Gulzar Hijri for violating SFA guidelines and laws.

The team acted upon on the instructions of the Caretaker CM Sindh Justice (Retd.

) Maqbool Baqar and Director General of SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, a communique said.

During the inspection the sanitation situation was found very poor. The medical records of the staff working at the bakery were also not available.

The production unit of the bakery was also temporarily closed due to the presence of rats and cockroaches in the production unit.

The Paradise Bakery had also been issued a notice to improve the situation within 15 days.

