SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has intensified its operations to enforce food safety standards across Karachi and Tando Allahyar, on the instructions of Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro.

In a series of inspections, significant violations were uncovered, leading to penalties and the suspension of production units, underscoring SFA's commitment to public health, said a statement on Tuesday.

In Korangi, a detailed inspection of a spices factory revealed violations of food safety standards. The factory was also found to lack manufacturing and expiry dates on several packaged items, and poor sanitation was evident. Further non-compliance was noted in the absence of a proper Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) system. As a result, the factory was penalized.

The Korangi team also inspected various marts, including Imtiaz Super Mart, Salma Mart, and others, to ensure the expiration dates of baby food formulas.

Notices were issued to these marts to maintain safe food practices and meet regulatory requirements.

In Malir, the SFA team inspected Sun Shine Bakery, where they discovered numerous violations, including expired products, uncovered dustbins, and improper hygiene practices.

Food products were found placed directly on the floor, creating a risk of contamination. Additionally, the bakery failed to provide proper labeling, manufacturing, and expiry dates on many items. Due to these serious lapses, the production unit was suspended, and the bakery was fined Rs. 200,000.

Another inspection in Malir was carried out at Qadri Noori Edible Oil Pvt Ltd, where unhygienic conditions in the filling area, rusted tins, and gutka, paan, and naswar spitting in the production area were noted.

The facility also failed to produce necessary documentation such as production records and third-party testing reports. The production at the facility was immediately suspended, and a fine of Rs. 100,000 was imposed.

Meanwhile, in Kemari and Malir, SFA teams inspected several marts to ensure the safety of baby food formulas. Expiry dates were checked, and notices were issued to marts across both districts, including Metro Mart, Al Wasiya Mart, and others.

In Tando Allahyar, responding to a call from SHO B Section, the SFA Hyderabad team seized and discarded 200 kilograms of monosodium glutamate (MSG). This harmful substance, found in eight bags, posed significant health risks to consumers.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with the Vigilance Team Hyderabad, reflects SFA’s determination to eliminate harmful food substances from the market.

Furthermore, the Hyderabad City Team conducted an inspection at Abdul Rehman Sellers, a wholesale shop located in Hyderabad.

The inspection revealed the presence of several expired products, including 37 kg of expired bread improver, 10 kg of expired ketchup, 9 kg of expired candies, and 26 packets of expired sauces, along with various expired flavors and food colors.

The cleanliness of the unit did not meet acceptable standards, and pests were discovered in the storage area. The team immediately discarded all expired materials and imposed a fine of Rs. 150,000 on the unit.

Director General SFA, Muzamil Hussain Halepoto, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment, stating that they will not compromise on food safety. Strict measures will continue to be taken to protect the health of our citizens, he said.