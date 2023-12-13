SFA, JDC to work together for the necessary blood tests of the food handlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain visited the Head Office of JDC Foundation Pakistan, a welfare and non-governmental organisation operating all over the country, especially in Karachi.

General Secretary of the Foundation Zafar Abbas briefed the DG SFA in detail on the workings of the organisation and showed him the newly constructed Mortuary in which almost 1000 dead bodies can be kept at a time, until burial, in a very scientific and very respectable way.

Agha Fakhar Hussain also visited the most advanced laboratory of JDC Foundation where thousands of blood tests can be done in a day with the highest accuracy level.

The DG SFA informed that there were approximately one million food handlers, working in the city and they need their blood tests to be done annually for detailed working is under with KMC is underway as the number of food handlers is too high and needs a collaboration of concerned groups and agencies to comply this task on no profit basis.

Zafar Abbas assured full cooperation in this regard. On this occasion, DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain appreciated the services of JDC which it was rendering for the people.