SFA Raids On Oil Factory Producing Unhygienic Production, Fine Imposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso along with assistant commissioner Ahsan Morai raided on an oil production factory at Husri where reportedly unhygienic Oil was being prepared through animal waste.

According to a handout, the raid was conducted on the directives of Director General (DG) SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain and all staff members were fled away before the raid. Deputy Director had sealed the premises and a imposed fine of 0.5 million rupees while the manager of the factory Muhammad Ali Arain was also arrested.

Meanwhile, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain has warned the people who are involved in making unhygienic food items must refrain from such illegal activities otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.

