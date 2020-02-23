SFA raids over eateries, bakeries, imposed fines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh food Authority (SFA) raided dozens of eateries and bakeries here Saturday afternoon in different localities of Hyderabad and imposed fines.

According to a press release, Director General SFA Amjad Ali Laghari led the raids in City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.

The SFA issued notices to 50 restaurants, bakeries, general stores, marts, dairies and grocers to obtain license from the authority for their businesses.

The team sealed and later de-sealed 4 restaurants and 2 bakeries after imposing fines and collecting license applications and fees.