SFA Recovers 250 Packets Of Fake Spices From Shop
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
A team of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad conducted an operation here at Tower Market and recovered fake spices from a shop
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso under the instructions of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain.
According to details, the action was taken after receiving a complaint from a well-known company. During the raid, 250 packets of fake spices of a well-known company were recovered from Abdullah Karyana/Dry Fruit Shop.
According to SFA officials, the recovered packets were extremely harmful to human health and were disposed of in the Phuleli canal.
On the occasion, the owner of the shop was warned that strict legal action would be taken against him if he did such an act in the future.
Speaking on the occasion, Fida Hussain Khoso said that indiscriminate action was being taken against those selling adulterated/fake spices.
