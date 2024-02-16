Open Menu

SFA Recovers 250 Packets Of Fake Spices From Shop

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM

SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop

A team of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad conducted an operation here at Tower Market and recovered fake spices from a shop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A team of Sindh food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad conducted an operation here at Tower Market and recovered fake spices from a shop.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso under the instructions of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain.

According to details, the action was taken after receiving a complaint from a well-known company. During the raid, 250 packets of fake spices of a well-known company were recovered from Abdullah Karyana/Dry Fruit Shop.

According to SFA officials, the recovered packets were extremely harmful to human health and were disposed of in the Phuleli canal.

On the occasion, the owner of the shop was warned that strict legal action would be taken against him if he did such an act in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Fida Hussain Khoso said that indiscriminate action was being taken against those selling adulterated/fake spices.

Related Topics

Sindh Company Hyderabad Market From

Recent Stories

Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

6 minutes ago
 Woman abducted in Wah

Woman abducted in Wah

6 minutes ago
 People’s decision to be implemented by summoning ..

People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi

21 seconds ago
 Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment

Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment

22 seconds ago
 Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan i ..

Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months

24 seconds ago
 Police arrest dacoit in Karachi

Police arrest dacoit in Karachi

25 seconds ago
Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Sp ..

Ambassador Durrani to lead Pak delegation at ‘Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ ..

28 seconds ago
 PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United o ..

PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 17

3 minutes ago
 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo

3 minutes ago
 TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

1 hour ago
 Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital

Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital

1 hour ago
 PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9

PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan