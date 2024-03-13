Open Menu

SFA, Retailers To Take Action Against Milk Adulteration Unanimously

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and All Milk Retailers Association (AMRA) on Wednesday unanimously decided to take action against milk adulteration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and All Milk Retailers Association (AMRA) on Wednesday unanimously decided to take action against milk adulteration.

Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain chaired the meeting held at SFA Office here on Wednesday.

Office bearers of Milk Retailers including Sohail Naqvi, Amjad Bhatti, Abdul Waheed Gaddi and others also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the office bearers of All Malik Retailers assured full cooperation with the SFA.

Addressing the meeting, the DG SFA said that we are ensuring the supply of adulteration-free food items.

Five labs are also being set up for milk testing whereas, a lab has been established at the SFA office.

He further said that Milk testing kits are also being provided at big milk shops so that the quality of milk can be checked on the spot.

DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain said that citizens can contact the said labs to get the milk quality checked. The quality of milk can also be checked with the milk testing kits available at the milk shops, added.

He thanked all the stakeholders for joining hands together to get rid of adulterated milk. Indiscriminate action will be taken against those who sell adulterated food items, he concluded.

