SFA ,revenue department team pays surprise visit to milk shops

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Tariq Qureshi and Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, the team of Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad and the team of Revenue Department Friday conducted surprise visit to milk shop .

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmad Siddiqui and Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Fidah Hussain Khoso made a surprise visit to dairies and hotels in Taluka Latifabad.

On this occasion, apart from other officers, the mobile testing lab was also present with him.

During the visit, he checked the quality of milk from different dairies and food and drink at hotels. Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso and Assistant Commissioner Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui said that the purpose of such inspections is to ensure that consumers are provided with essential commodities according to hygiene norms and to take legal action against adulterers.

He also directed the milk vendors and hotel owners to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the Sindh Food Authority.

APP/mwq