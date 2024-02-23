Open Menu

SFA ,revenue Department Team Pays Surprise Visit To Milk Shops

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SFA ,revenue department team pays surprise visit to milk shops

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Tariq Qureshi and Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, the team of Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad and the team of Revenue Department Friday conducted surprise visit to milk shop .

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmad Siddiqui and Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Fidah Hussain Khoso made a surprise visit to dairies and hotels in Taluka Latifabad.

On this occasion, apart from other officers, the mobile testing lab was also present with him.

During the visit, he checked the quality of milk from different dairies and food and drink at hotels. Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso and Assistant Commissioner Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui said that the purpose of such inspections is to ensure that consumers are provided with essential commodities according to hygiene norms and to take legal action against adulterers.

He also directed the milk vendors and hotel owners to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the Sindh Food Authority.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Hotel Visit Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, ..

HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agricu ..

9 minutes ago
 Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

2 hours ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

4 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

4 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

4 hours ago
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

5 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

17 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan