SFA Sanghar Intensifies Food Safety Inspections After Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) In response to directives of the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja to improve food and beverage quality after recent rains, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Sanghar has launched extensive inspections.
Led by Food Safety Officer Lavet Kumar Maheshwari, the SFA team scrutinized water filtration plants, cooking centers and dairy shops across Sanghar city.
The inspections uncovered several violations, including the use of open and substandard cooking oil, detergent powder mixed with milk and inadequate filtration systems in water filtration plants.
Vendors found in breach were fined and issued warnings to cease the sale of harmful products. They were also warned that non-compliance could lead to the seal of their business.
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons7 minutes ago
-
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital10 minutes ago
-
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider ..10 minutes ago
-
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death of his elder brother10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..41 minutes ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues30 minutes ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir30 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery30 minutes ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival30 minutes ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry33 minutes ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed33 minutes ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah34 minutes ago