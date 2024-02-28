SFA Sealed Fake Soft Drinks Factory
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 11:24 PM
The team of Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad on Wednesday sealed the fake soft drinks factory situated at Hali Road in Al Waheed Colony
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso, said a statement.
The brand soft drinks of the country were being prepared in this factory.
On this occasion, the SFA team discarded hundreds of liters of these soft drinks in the factory.
The Sindh Food Authority also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on factory owner Abdul Kareem.
