SFA Sealed Fake Soft Drinks Factory

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 11:24 PM

SFA sealed fake soft drinks factory

The team of Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad on Wednesday sealed the fake soft drinks factory situated at Hali Road in Al Waheed Colony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The team of Sindh food Authority Hyderabad on Wednesday sealed the fake soft drinks factory situated at Hali Road in Al Waheed Colony.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso, said a statement.

The brand soft drinks of the country were being prepared in this factory.

On this occasion, the SFA team discarded hundreds of liters of these soft drinks in the factory.

The Sindh Food Authority also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on factory owner Abdul Kareem.

More Stories From Pakistan