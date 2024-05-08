Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 08:55 PM

SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad team on Wednesday conducted an operation in Latifabad area under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso under the direction of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad team on Wednesday conducted an operation in Latifabad area under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso under the direction of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain.

The team sealed Rukana Dairy for freezing of milk in an unhealthy way, while milk from Gharib Nawaz Hotel was found to be adulterated with chemical.

Sindh Food Authority team destroyed the milk available at Rukana Dairy and Gharib Nawaz Hotel on the spot and imposed a fine of one lakh rupees each on them.

Talking on this occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Fida Hussain Khoso said that action will be taken at all levels against the sellers of adulterated food items. SFA Hyderabad was trying to ensure the supply of food items to the people of Hyderabad as per hygiene norms.

More Stories From Pakistan