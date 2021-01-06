UrduPoint.com
SFA Seals 3 Eateries In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:02 PM

SFA seals 3 eateries in Hyderabad

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Wednesday sealed three hotels in different areas of Hyderabad district for poor hygiene conditions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Wednesday sealed three hotels in different areas of Hyderabad district for poor hygiene conditions. SFA team led by Deputy Director Ghulam Muhammad Mehdi conducted raids in different areas of taluka Latifabad and sealed three restaurants for poor hygiene conditions and not following quality standards and regulations of the food authority.

Ghulam Mehdi said three hotels were sealed and fined because they did not comply with authority's standards. The sealed hotels as well as other food outlets and shops were given notices to ensure provision of clean and quality food items to the people, said a statement issued here.

