SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) teams carried out raids in Hyderabad city and inspected various food outlets, sealing an ice cream and limca shop over serious violations of hygiene laws and imposing a fine of 100,000 rupees.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the SFA also inspected kitchens of several restaurants operating in the food court of a well-known mall on Autobahn Road and imposed heavy fines for violating hygiene regulations.

Deputy Director Operations SFA Hyderabad Dr.

Asad Jahangir said that in response to increasing public complaints, surprise inspections were being conducted at restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, hotels, ice cream parlors, limca stalls and other eateries to ensure the provision of quality food items to citizens.

He informed that at a shop located in Latifabad Unit No. 7, expired ice cream and flavors were found in the freezer, while the ice used in limka preparation was being manufactured through hazardous methods. Consequently, the shop was sealed, and a fine of Rs100,000 was imposed on its owner.