SFA Seals Max Bachat Mart For Violating SOPs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, district administration and Sindh Food Authority in a joint action on Wednesday sealed Max Bachat Mart till further order and imposed a fine Rs, 500,000

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, district administration and Sindh food Authority in a joint action on Wednesday sealed Max Bachat Mart till further order and imposed a fine Rs, 500,000.

According to details, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Fida Hussain Khoso, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad and Mukhtiar kar Qasimabad Farhan Jatoi have sealed Max Bachat London town and imposed fine Rs.500,000 on the occasion officers said that all possible steps would be taken to provide better and quality items.

